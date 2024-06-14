Top track

The William Onyeabor Experience

Fox & Firkin
Fri, 14 Jun, 9:00 pm
From £11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Bukky Leo's Black Egypt collective has put together a full show that unequivocally celebrates the life and times of a true icon: Nigerian synthesizer whiz William Onyeabor. Bridging funk, disco and afrobeat, Onyeabor's style was wholly unique and revolutio...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bukky Leo & Black Egypt

Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

