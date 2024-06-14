DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Bukky Leo's Black Egypt collective has put together a full show that unequivocally celebrates the life and times of a true icon: Nigerian synthesizer whiz William Onyeabor. Bridging funk, disco and afrobeat, Onyeabor's style was wholly unique and revolutio...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.