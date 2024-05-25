DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vamos! presents MOLØ

Vamos!
Sat, 25 May, 10:00 pm
GigsGoa
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Vamos! presents MOLØ supported by Tasnneem, Last Ninja & Ku:Lu.

Please enter latest by 11pm strictly. The ticket will not be valid post that.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Vamos.

Lineup

1
Last Ninja, Ku:Lu, Tasnneem and 1 more

Venue

Vamos!

House no 600, Ozran Beach Rd, Vagator, Goa 403509
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.