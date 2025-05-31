Top track

Do You Realize??

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Flaming Lips

Le Trianon
Sat, 31 May 2025, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Do You Realize??
Got a code?

About

L’une des forces les plus emblématiques, influentes, imprévisibles et vitales de la musique rock alternative américaine, The Flaming Lips, célébreront le 20ème anniversaire de leur grand classique “Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots” sur la scène du Trianon l...

Présenté par AEG Presents France.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Flaming Lips

Venue

Le Trianon

80 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.