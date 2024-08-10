Top track

Animals Above Our Town

Wavelength Summer Thing ft. Daniel Romano's Outfit

Trillium Park
Sat, 10 Aug, 5:00 pm
GigsToronto
About

We’re back at SummerSeries in Trillium Park at Ontario Place for a full day of music, art and community by the water! The Wavelength Summer Thing once again FREE, licensed and open to All Ages.

Thrilled to share this year’s lineup with you:

10pm - Daniel...

All ages
Presented by Wavelength Music.

Lineup

Daniel Romano's Outfit, Nyssa, Sasha Cay

Venue

Trillium Park

955 Lake Shore Boulevard West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 3B9, Canada
Doors open5:00 pm

