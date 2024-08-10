DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We’re back at SummerSeries in Trillium Park at Ontario Place for a full day of music, art and community by the water! The Wavelength Summer Thing once again FREE, licensed and open to All Ages.
Thrilled to share this year’s lineup with you:
10pm - Daniel...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.