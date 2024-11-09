Top track

Quarantine

Reaper

SILO Brooklyn
Sat, 9 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJ
New York
$33.58

Quarantine
About

One of the most exciting acts to burst onto the dance music scene in years, Reaper's sound is a unique flavor of drum & bass that piques the interest of bass music enthusiasts across the spectrum. Their journey has only just begun, but their impact is alre...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn & Bass Command
You can get a refund if:
  • It's within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Reaper

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open 10:00 pm

