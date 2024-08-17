Top track

Red Lights - EMBRZ Remix

EMBRZ Sunset Rooftop Party

Rooftop at Arlo Williamsburg
Sat, 17 Aug, 6:00 pm
DJNew York
From $30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for with EMBRZ for a Sunset Rooftop Party at the Rooftop at Arlo Williamsburg following the Hudson River Boat Show.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Project 91 & EMW.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

EMBRZ, Stello

Venue

Rooftop at Arlo Williamsburg

96 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11249, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

