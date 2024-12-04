DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Organisateur de concerts pop, rock et electro, Le Bazar a pour volonté de vous faire voyager à travers le meilleur de ces esthétiques. A la frontière entre les genres, à la rencontre des évolutions et des tendances, venez découvrir des artistes aussi bien
Connu pour ses titres aux millions de streams, le groupe DIVA FAUNE a l’énergie et la chaleur de la lave incandescente. Cela se traduit par des performances scéniques d'une intensité exceptionnelle, offrant au public à chaque représentation un moment riche...
