STUDLAND SOHO: HALLOWEEN

HERE at Outernet
Sat, 26 Oct, 9:00 pm
London
From £15

About

Studland Soho is back for Halloween!

We are heading back to our Soho HQ for a major Halloween blowout on Saturday October 26th

Signup here for tickets. We go live on August 2nd!

Watch this space for a lineup reveal and earlybird tickets.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by GLL ENTERTAINMENT LTD
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 8LH, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
Accessibility information

