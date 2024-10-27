DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
THIS IS A NON-SKATING EVENT. Please note that skating will not be offered at this event.
Valid identification required for entry: unexpired government-issued IDs (driver's license or passport) or foreign passports accepted. Expired IDs, photocopies, photo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.