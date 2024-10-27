DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

PawPaw Rod Presents: Doobie Mouth Tour

Xanadu
Sun, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
From $26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
THIS IS A NON-SKATING EVENT. Please note that skating will not be offered at this event.

Valid identification required for entry: unexpired government-issued IDs (driver's license or passport) or foreign passports accepted. Expired IDs, photocopies, photo...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Xanadu Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

PawPaw Rod

Xanadu

262 Starr Street, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

