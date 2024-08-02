DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Babylon Cabaret: Hot Summer Nights

El Cid
Fri, 2 Aug, 7:00 pm
TheatreLos Angeles
From $22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The days and nights are heating up in Babylon! These babes can barely keep thier clothes on.

The gorgeous gals in Babylon are celebrating all things hot and steamy with the brand new show Hot Summer Nights!

Get transported to the fun and debauchery of th...

This is an 21+ event. (Photo ID Required)
Presented by Babylon Cabaret.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

Why get VIP?

VIP tables are the first two rows giving you an up close and personal view of the show. Enjoy the best seat in the house and a change to interact with the performers when they work the room.

Where do I park?

There is ample street parking on Sunset blvd and in the surrounding neighboorhood, just be sure to read all the posted signs.

What if I'm running late?

If you purchased a VIP table or private table no worries, we'll hold your table for you until you arrive. General Admission is first some first serve but your ticket guarentees you a seat.

Can I get there early? When does the show actually start?

El Cid opens the outdoor patio at 6pm. You are welcome to come enjoy a beverage while you wait for the dining room to open at 7pm. We open doors and start seating at 7pm, along with our pre-show. The main show starts at 7:30pm. General Admission is first come first serve so we recommend getting there early to get the best seat.

