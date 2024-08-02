DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The days and nights are heating up in Babylon! These babes can barely keep thier clothes on.
The gorgeous gals in Babylon are celebrating all things hot and steamy with the brand new show Hot Summer Nights!
Get transported to the fun and debauchery of th...
VIP tables are the first two rows giving you an up close and personal view of the show. Enjoy the best seat in the house and a change to interact with the performers when they work the room.
There is ample street parking on Sunset blvd and in the surrounding neighboorhood, just be sure to read all the posted signs.
If you purchased a VIP table or private table no worries, we'll hold your table for you until you arrive. General Admission is first some first serve but your ticket guarentees you a seat.
El Cid opens the outdoor patio at 6pm. You are welcome to come enjoy a beverage while you wait for the dining room to open at 7pm. We open doors and start seating at 7pm, along with our pre-show. The main show starts at 7:30pm. General Admission is first come first serve so we recommend getting there early to get the best seat.
