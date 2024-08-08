Top track

Act Casual w/ Stan P Band

Bourbon on Division
Thu, 8 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
$12.47

About

Known for magnetizing performances, chilling harmonies, and a unique style of improvisation, Detroit's funky fusion band Act Casual has been taking over the Midwest music scene by blending the blues, funk, long instrumentals, and tight pop tunes with infec...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Real Simple, Inc dba Bourbon On Division
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Act Casual

Venue

Bourbon on Division

2050 West Division Street, Chicago, Illinois 60622, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

