Laura Hickli, Darian Donovan Thomas, Emmrose, Elizabeth Winterbourne

Purgatory
Tue, 13 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

An evening of otherworldly violin looping, celestial indie pop, dreamy art pop, and big feelings + piano.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Purgatory.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Laura Hickli, Darian Donovan Thomas, Emmrose and 1 more

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

