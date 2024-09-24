DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Battlesnake is an Australian 7-piece metal band that have emerged from the depths of the underworld. With a powerful sound that can only be described as the genetically engineered cyborg super child of Queen, King Gizzard and Judas Priest, the band has qui...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.