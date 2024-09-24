DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Battlesnake

DUST
Tue, 24 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
£16.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Battlesnake is an Australian 7-piece metal band that have emerged from the depths of the underworld. With a powerful sound that can only be described as the genetically engineered cyborg super child of Queen, King Gizzard and Judas Priest, the band has qui...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DUST.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Battlesnake

Venue

DUST

77 East Street, Brighton, BN1 1NF, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.