Huey Morgan's NYC Block Party

The Baths
Fri, 13 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsIpswich
From £22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Huey’s NYC Block Party is coming to The Baths, Ipswich.

The musical equivalent of the cosmic Big Bang, disco, hip hop and funk collided in an almighty collision in late 70s New York, with call and response choruses sat astride Get Down breaks and fast’n’f...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Alternative Ipswich
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Baths

4 Civic Drive, Ipswich, IP1 2QA, United Kingdom
Doors open9:00 pm
300 capacity

