The Rills - I Don't Wanna Be

The Rills

Paper Dress Vintage
Thu, 1 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Eat Your Own Ears presents The Rills at Paper Dress Vintage.

Plus support from Le Junk

Bound by a love of Arctic Monkeys & garage rock, The Rills have found inspiration from contemporaries like IDLES and Fontaines DC.

“The Rills are dead! Long live The...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.

Lineup

The Rills, Le Junk

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352a Mare Street, London, E8 1HR, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

