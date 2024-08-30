Top track

The Flitz headline show at Amersham Arms

Amersham Arms
Fri, 30 Aug, 7:45 pm
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Flitz are an upcoming rock/ pop band out of the pits of West London. Combining Britpop melodies with a strong drum and bass groove, The Flitz deliver classic indie bangers with a twist. With their upcoming single “Hello Great Britain” due for release o...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Flitz

Venue

Amersham Arms

388 New Cross Road, London SE14 6TY
Doors open7:45 pm
300 capacity

