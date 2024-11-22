Top track

Plusmacher - Plattenbauromantik

Plusmacher

Häkken
Fri, 22 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
From €28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Der Rapper Plusmacher ist eine feste Größe in der deutschen HipHop Szene. Seit Jahren begeistert er seine Fans mit seinen ehrlichen und authentischen Texten, die von seinem Leben in Berlin erzählen. Mit seinem neuen Album "Dopeman" zeigt er einmal mehr, da...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von NewDEF & OHA! Music.
Lineup

Plusmacher

Venue

Häkken

Spielbudenpl. 21, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

