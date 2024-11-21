DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Acclaimed trumpet player, composer and inventive arranger David Weiss comes to The Local to celebrate his new release Auteur. The show will spotlight original music, never-before-recorded compositions from Freddie Hubbard and Slide Hampton, and his excepti...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.