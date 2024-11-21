Top track

David Weiss - Breathing Room

David Weiss Sextet

The Local
Thu, 21 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsSaugerties
From $29.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Acclaimed trumpet player, composer and inventive arranger David Weiss comes to The Local to celebrate his new release Auteur. The show will spotlight original music, never-before-recorded compositions from Freddie Hubbard and Slide Hampton, and his excepti...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Local.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

