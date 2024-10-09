DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

quickly, quickly

Soda Bar
Wed, 9 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$20.09
This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

quickly, quickly –– The new quickly, quickly EP finds Portland, Oregon’s Graham Jonson back in his home studio, engrossed in ‘60s psychedelic soul music, imagining some bygone era where it was all a...

This is a 21+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

quickly, quickly

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

