DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jan Uve y Yanira Carrillo

Espacio Ronda
Thu, 12 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
From €16

About

No te pierdas esta noche mágica de piano Neoclásico en Madrid! El 12 de Diciembre de 2024 a las 20h, los talentosos artistas: la pianista Yanira Carrillo acompañada al chelo de Alberto Gómez por un lado y el pianista Jan Uve te invitan a disfrutar de...

Los menores de 16 años deberán ir acompañados por un tutor legal
Organizado por ItaliaES.
Lineup

Yanira Carrillo, Jan UVE

Venue

Espacio Ronda

Ronda De Segovia 50, 28005 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Doors open7:45 pm

