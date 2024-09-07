DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Andruss is a Mexico-based DJ & Producer that has quickly climbed the ranks of national and international music. With only a 4 year old trajectory, he has already been supported by big-name artists such as Riva Starr, Claptone, Chris Lake, Amine Edge & DANC...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.