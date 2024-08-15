Top track

Topeka Clementine - Breakfast for One

Topeka Clementine

Club Congress
Thu, 15 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$15.66

About

Doors 7:00pm | Show 7:30

Adv $12 + Fees | Dos $15

With support from Moloko & DURANGO!

--TOPEKA CLEMENTINE-- Starting as the pen name of artist Kaigetsu Simovich, Topeka Clementine has steadily become a cornerstone of the San Diego indie scene, as well...

This is a 16+ event.
Presented by Hotel Congress.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Moloko

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

