DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
“Crazy samba” is how Azymuth label their mix of jazz, funk, tropical disco and traditional Brazilian music. Emerging from Rio de Janeiro in the ’70s, the trio have released over 30 albums full of vivid rhythms and instrumentation. Widely considered as jazz
Read more
AE & C.T.M PRESENT
Azymuth
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.