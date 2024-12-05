Top track

Dear Limmertz

Azymuth

O2 Academy Islington
Thu, 5 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£29.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Azymuth

“Crazy samba” is how Azymuth label their mix of jazz, funk, tropical disco and traditional Brazilian music. Emerging from Rio de Janeiro in the ’70s, the trio have released over 30 albums full of vivid rhythms and instrumentation. Widely considered as jazz Read more

Event information

AE & C.T.M PRESENT

Azymuth

8+/U14S WITH ADULT 18+
Presented by CLUB.THE.MAMMOTH & Academy Events
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Azymuth

Venue

O2 Academy Islington

Angel Central, N1 Centre, 16 Parkfield St, Islington N1 0PS
Doors open7:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

