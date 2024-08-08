DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Matthew Ali

Market Hotel
Thu, 8 Aug, 7:00 pm
$23.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
NYC, let's have S.E.X ! (a Serisouly.Engaging.Xperience)

See Matthew Ali + special guests live at the Market Hotel in Brooklyn, NY. Guaranteed to be a Slizzy situation

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Move Forward Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Matthew Ali, Marni, MHPG Sound

Market Hotel

1140 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11221, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.