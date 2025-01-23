Top track

Al·lèrgiques Al Pol·len - CARINYU MEU

Al·lèrgiques al pol·len / Presentació nou disc

SALA APOLO
Thu, 23 Jan 2025, 8:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
From €16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Presentació del nou disc d'Al·lèrgiques al Pol·len a Barcelona. La Sala Apolo serà l'escenari en què les Pol·len presentaran el seu nou treball i el seu nou directe.

El concert es realitzarà a la Sala Apolo 1 el proper dijous 23 de gener

16+
Niu & Montebello
SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

