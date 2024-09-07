Top track

Amour sur le beat

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Adieu Gary Cooper + Bandit Voyage + Barrio Colette

POPUP!
Sat, 7 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€8.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Amour sur le beat
Got a code?

About

Cheptel Records invite :

- Bandit Voyage - Bandit Voyage ? Musique indigeste ? Musique iconoclaste ?
Anissa & Robin sévissent depuis 2017 à coup de foudre, à coup d’éclat, musique pop décousue mais coeur punk uni.
Ils reviennent en 2023 avec leurs bo...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par POPUP!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Adieu Gary Cooper, Bandit Voyage, Barrio Colette

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.