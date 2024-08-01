Top track

Robyn Hitchcock - The Ghost in You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Robyn Hitchcock 1967 Book Talk w/ David Fricke

Rough Trade NYC
Thu, 1 Aug, 6:00 pm
TalkNew York
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rough Trade NYC is excited to present a book talk + signing with Robyn Hitchcock, moderated by David Fricke on Thursday, August 1st at 6pm.

This event celebrates the release of Robyn's book '1967: How I Got There and Why I Never Left' - published on Aka...

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade NYC.

Lineup

Robyn Hitchcock, David Fricke

Venue

Rough Trade NYC

30 Rockefeller Plaza (6th Avenue, btw 49 & 50 St), New York, NY 10112, USA
Doors open5:45 pm

