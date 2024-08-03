Top track

DMS12 Vs. Oscar G - Ibiza Sunset (Oscar G Space Miami Mix)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Oscar G Boat Party

Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises
Sat, 3 Aug, 7:00 pm
DJNew York
From $47.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

DMS12 Vs. Oscar G - Ibiza Sunset (Oscar G Space Miami Mix)
Got a code?

About

A perennial highlight of the Summer Clubbing Season in NYC is the Oscar G Boat Party! As one of the most experienced and talented DJs in the industry, Oscar G curates his set for each particular venue, and always to great success as his fans well know. And...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Nervous Records & Dance.Here.Now.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Oscar G

Venue

Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises

83 North River Piers West 43nd Street and, 12th Ave, New York, NY 10036
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.