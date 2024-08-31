DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

DayClub - Genre Neutral X Caribbean Kitchen

Patterns
Sat, 31 Aug, 3:00 pm
PartyBrighton
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Do you love to dance, but are bored of seeing your favourite DJ headlining at 3am? We've got you covered.

Join us on Saturday, 31st August 2024, at Patterns, Brighton's premier music venue, for a daytime extravaganza that caters to all music and food love...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Patterns.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs