Song Yi Jeon with Dianne Reeves

Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre
Sat, 16 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £28.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Song Yi Jeon performs a brand-new project including a special feature with Dianne Reeves, to celebrate the culmination of their collaboration journey, facilitated by the 20th anniversary of the Rolex Mentor and Protégé Arts Initiative.

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Serious.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Song Yi Jeon, Dianne Reeves

Venue

Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre

Belvedere Rd, London SE1, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

