A History of J. Cole: Orchestrated

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Thu, 5 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£16.50

About

Explore the full discography of one of the greats, J. Cole, as a 10-piece orchestra pay homage to his contemporary classics.

From ‘No Role Modelz’ and ‘Wet Dreamz’ to ‘Power Trip’ and ‘MIDDLE CHILD’, experience Untold Orchestra tear through all your J. Co...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Untold Orchestra

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

