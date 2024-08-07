Top track

death's dynamic shroud + Vitesse X + DV - i

Public Records
Wed, 7 Aug, 7:00 pm
$27.81

About

Limited tickets available at the door. Please arrive early.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

death's dynamic shroud, Vitesse X, DV-i

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

