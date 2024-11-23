DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Marcin Wasilewski Trio

Cadogan Hall
Sat, 23 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£38.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

In 2024 the Marcin Wasilewski Trio is celebrating their 30th anniversary in style, and we invite you to be a part of their extraordinary journey. Established in 1990 by 15 years old students of music high school: pianist Marcin Wasilewski and bassist Slawo...

This is an 14+ event. Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Serious.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Marcin Wasilewski Trio

Venue

Cadogan Hall

5 Sloane Terrace, London SW1X 9DQ
Doors open7:00 pm
950 capacity

