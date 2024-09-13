Top track

Funny

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BSH 001: Zedd (Friday)

Brooklyn Storehouse
Fri, 13 Sept, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $90.64The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Funny
Got a code?

About

BSH-001 - Sept 13:
T / L T Presents

Zedd (second show added)

Brooklyn Storehouse

21+

Table Reservations:
WhatsApp: +1 (718) 614-2563
Email: info@brooklynstorehouse.com

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Brooklyn Storehouse.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Zedd

Venue

Brooklyn Storehouse

Building 293, Brooklyn Navy Yard, Assembly Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.