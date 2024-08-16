Top track

TIBASKO & Willo

Night Tales
Fri, 16 Aug, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
From £11.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

TIBASKO have been making huge noise at festivals and around the UK for a number of years now. Their unique style of house, breaks and party pumpers, paired with their is undeniably infectious charisma behind the decks - its impossible not to fall in love w...

This is an 18+ event. Bring your ID card with you. ID Scanner in place.
Presented by Night Tales.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tibasko, Willo

Venue

Night Tales

14 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
800 capacity

