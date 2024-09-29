Top track

La fuga

Marlene Kuntz

Dingwalls
Sun, 29 Sept, 7:30 pm
£24.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Italian rockers Marlene Kuntz come back to Dingwalls, after treading the same boards in 2009 and 2015. With their strong personality, Marlene Kuntz are flag-bearers of the Italian rock scenario since 1990, blending the influences of bands like Sonic Youth...

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by Dingwalls.
Marlene Kuntz

Dingwalls

Middle Yard, Camden Lock, London NW1 8AB
Doors open7:30 pm

