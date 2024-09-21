DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
All bangers all night long til the small hours. 4 the hot girls.
The brat coded chappell roan special nobody asked for but we're doing it.
Very unofficial Brixton afterparty. Didn't get tickets? This will be much more fun.
Karaoke in room 2...
Fiver ad...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.