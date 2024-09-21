Top track

360: a club night dedicated to alt + hyperpop - chappell roan pink pony club special

Oslo Hackney
Sat, 21 Sept, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£7.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

All bangers all night long til the small hours. 4 the hot girls.

The brat coded chappell roan special nobody asked for but we're doing it.

Very unofficial Brixton afterparty. Didn't get tickets? This will be much more fun.

Karaoke in room 2...

Fiver ad...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DHP FAMILY.
Venue

Oslo Hackney

1a Amhurst Road, Hackney, London, E8 1LL, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm
370 capacity
