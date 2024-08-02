Top track

The Playlist August Edition

MODE
Fri, 2 Aug, 11:00 pm
PartyMiami
$42.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mattei & Omich - Miura - Smooth Vocal Radio Rework
About

August 2nd Clear your calendar because it's going down! You're invited to take part in the next 31st Playlist Edition!

Come one, come all, bring a guest, and hang loose. This is going to be epic!

TIME:

11 PM TO 5 AM

MUSIC:

+ ANDREA FERRATTI

+ DISCO...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by THE PLAYL1ST.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

discofuturo, Andrea Ferratti, Mike Trotter

Venue

MODE

2 S Miami Ave, Miami, Florida 33130, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

