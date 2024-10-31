DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pain of Truth, Dying Wish, Outta Pocket, Balmora

The Brooklyn Monarch
Thu, 31 Oct, 5:30 pm
GigsNew York
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Miles to Go and The Kingsland Presents

Pain of Truth

Dying Wish

Outta Pocket

Balmora

Final Resting Place

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
Miles to Go & The Kingsland Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dying Wish, Pain of Truth, Outta Pocket and 1 more

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open5:30 pm
1500 capacity

