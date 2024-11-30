Top track

Nu Dance Revolution pres Chaos in the CBD

The Arch
Sat, 30 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
From £9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Nu Dance Revolution presents Chaos in the CBD

Saturday 30th November 2024

11pm - 5am

The Arch

Time to grab your dancing shows as NDR is back and bringing a duo guaranteed to get you moving... Chaos in the CBD.

After sold out shows with Eats Everything...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Supercharged.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chaos In The CBD

Venue

The Arch

189 King's Rd, Brighton BN1 1NB, United Kingdom
Doors open11:00 pm
550 capacity

