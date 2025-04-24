Top track

Fermin Muguruza - Yalah Yalah Ramallah

Fermin Muguruza live in London

Scala
Thu, 24 Apr 2025, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£39.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On the 20th of June 1984 he published his first demo with his band Kortatu in Irun. Since then it has been 40 years; 40 years making the world’s B side dance, 40 years in the frontline.

In these 4 decades, has metabolised the punk, rock, reggae, dub, hip-...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by GOTOBEAT
Lineup

Fermín Muguruza

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

