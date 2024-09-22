DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We are stoked to announce another dual headliner. It also promises to be a real historical event as it features the legendary Neville King on the wheels of steel. The renowned producer and soundsystem operator was born in St. James, Jamaica. Neville’s soun...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.