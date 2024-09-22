DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Deptford Dub Club

Fox & Firkin
Sun, 22 Sept, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£4.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We are stoked to announce another dual headliner. It also promises to be a real historical event as it features the legendary Neville King on the wheels of steel. The renowned producer and soundsystem operator was born in St. James, Jamaica. Neville’s soun...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Neville King, Danny Dread, Soft Wax

Venue

Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

