MATILD + KOKOPELI

Les Trois Baudets
Thu, 21 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€12.50

About

MATILD se dévoile en explorant ses failles et ses angoisses, avec humour et une grande sincérité. Elle aborde le thème de l'amour, du temps qui s'écoule et de l'évolution des sentiments amoureux à travers sa musique. Un charmant contraste entre la profonde...

Présenté par Madline.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Les Trois Baudets

64 Bd de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

