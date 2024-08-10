Top track

Spectrum - Matrixxman Highway Remix

Domicile presents MATRIXXMAN

TBA Miami
Sat, 10 Aug, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
From $20.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for an electrifying night of Techno with the legendary DJ Matrixxman! Prepare to be immersed in a sonic journey of cutting-edge beats and hypnotic rhythms as Matrixxman takes the stage. Known for his innovative soundscapes and relentless energy, To...

Girls 18+ guys 21 with physical valid ID
Presented by Domicile.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Matrixxman, Elias Garcia

Venue

TBA Miami

Miami, Florida 33142, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

