Brixton Jamm Summer Terrace Party w/ Aroop Roy + more

Brixton Jamm
Sat, 3 Aug, 3:00 pm
DJLondon
From £8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Aroop Roy & Friends brings the heat to our courtyard this summer for an electric open-air daytime extravaganza at Brixton Jamm!

With appearances at Fabric, Printworks, Hi-Ibiza, We Out Here Festival & more, Aroop Roy takes over our courtyard with a hand-p...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Brixton Jamm.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Aroop Roy, Davide Del Vecchio, Village Cuts and 1 more

Venue

Brixton Jamm

261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH
Doors open3:00 pm
800 capacity

