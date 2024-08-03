DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Yeahhhman Presents: Yung Filly's Birthday Party

Eight Embankment
Sat, 3 Aug, 10:30 pm
PartyLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
YEAHHH MAN PARTIES Presents:

FILLY'S OFFICIAL BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

Hosted by Filly & Special Guests!

Saturday August 3rd - 10:30pm till late at Eight Embankment

All AFILLYATES Get tickets NOW!

Get ready whilst you can for the PARTY OF THE SUMMER Yung...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Project Parties.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Eight Embankment

8 Victoria Embankment, Westminster, London, WC2R 2AB, United Kingdom
Doors open10:30 pm

