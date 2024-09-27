DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

El Individuo, Bembona

The Sultan Rooftop
Fri, 27 Sept, 7:00 pm
$25.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Cuban alternative hip hop artist El Individuo makes his triumphant return with 'El Proceso' EP and returns to NYC with a special performance at the Sultan Room rooftop September 27, presented by Parcha Projects.

Rooftop opens daily at 7PM

Happy Hour at 7...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Bembona , El Individuo

The Sultan Rooftop

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm

