Cock Sparrer

CHALK
Sat, 7 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsBrighton
From £32.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
COCK SPARRER are widely considered to be one of the most influential Street Punk bands in history.

The thing about Sparrer is that they’re not just a band. They are childhood friends and have been making a noise since they got together way back in 1972. T...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by CHALK.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Attack, Cock Sparrer

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
825 capacity

