Pentagram

Islington Assembly Hall
Fri, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £46.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Pentagram, also known as Mezarkabul, is a pioneering Turkish heavy metal band formed in 1986. Renowned for their unique fusion of traditional Turkish music with classic heavy metal, they have garnered a dedicated following both domestically and internation...

Presented by Gise Events.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pentagram

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

