DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Exprxssion - Black Pride

Colours Hoxton
Sat, 10 Aug, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £13.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

After an amazing London Pride Event, we are back again - this time in celebration of Black Pride! A time to celebrate LGBTQIA+ within the people of African, Asian, Caribbean, Latin American and Middle Eastern-descent.

We are so excited!

In the club room...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Exprxssion.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Colours Hoxton

2-4 Hoxton Square, London N1 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.